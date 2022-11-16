Overview

Dr. Bryan Whitfield, MD is an Orthopedic Sports Medicine Surgery Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Orthopedic Sports Medicine, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from G WASHINGTON UNIV SCH MED & HLTH SCI and is affiliated with Emory University Hospital and Northside Hospital Forsyth.



Dr. Whitfield works at Emory Orthopedic and Spine Center in Atlanta, GA with other offices in Lithonia, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.