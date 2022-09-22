See All Oral Surgeons & Maxillofacial Surgeons in Midlothian, VA
Dr. Bryan Wheeler, DMD

Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery
5 (226)
Accepting new patients
9 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Bryan Wheeler, DMD is an Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery Specialist in Midlothian, VA. They specialize in Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery, has 9 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF DENTAL MEDICINE.

Dr. Wheeler works at Virginia Oral & Facial Surgery in Midlothian, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Huguenot
    11319 Polo Pl, Midlothian, VA 23113 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (804) 794-0794
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 3:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Abscess Incision and Drainage
Amalgam Dental Fillings
Anesthesia
Abscess Incision and Drainage
Amalgam Dental Fillings
Anesthesia

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Abscess Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Amalgam Dental Fillings Chevron Icon
Anesthesia Chevron Icon
Biopsy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Biopsy
Bone Grafting Chevron Icon
Broken Tooth Chevron Icon
Cavity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cavity
Chipped Tooth Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Procedure Chevron Icon
Dental Cleaning Chevron Icon
Dental Crown Chevron Icon
Dental Disorders Chevron Icon
Dental Examination Chevron Icon
Dental Implant Chevron Icon
Dental Tissue Neoplasm Chevron Icon
Dental X-Ray Chevron Icon
Dento Alveolar Surgery Chevron Icon
Dentofacial Anomalies Chevron Icon
Extraction of Wisdom Tooth Chevron Icon
Facial Fracture Chevron Icon
Facial Trauma Chevron Icon
Fluoride Treatment Chevron Icon
General Anesthesia Chevron Icon
Gingivitis Chevron Icon
Grinding of Teeth Chevron Icon
Gum Disease Chevron Icon
Impacted Teeth Chevron Icon
IV Sedation Chevron Icon
Jaw Cyst Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Jaw Cyst
Jaw Irregularities Chevron Icon
Jaw Reconstruction Surgery Chevron Icon
Jaw Tumor Chevron Icon
Loose Teeth Chevron Icon
Mandibular Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Maxillary Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Maxillofacial Surgery Chevron Icon
Moderate Sedation Chevron Icon
Oral Surgical Procedures Chevron Icon
Orthognathic Surgery Chevron Icon
Pediatric Dental Exam Chevron Icon
Root Canal Chevron Icon
Simple Tooth Extractions Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Teeth Extraction Chevron Icon
Teeth Whitening Chevron Icon
Teething Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Teething
Tempormandibular Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Thumb Sucking Chevron Icon
Tooth Abscess Chevron Icon
Tooth Damage Chevron Icon
Tooth Decay Chevron Icon
Tooth Loss Chevron Icon
Toothache Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ameritas
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Delta Dental
    • Dental Network of America
    • DenteMax
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Guardian
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MetLife
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Financial Group
    • Tricare
    • United Concordia
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 226 ratings
    Patient Ratings (226)
    5 Star
    (204)
    4 Star
    (13)
    3 Star
    (5)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Sep 22, 2022
    Dr. Wheeler performed an extraction for me and I have a massive fear of anything dental-related. He made my visit so easy and I cannot thank him enough for that. I will definitely be coming back if I ever need anything else and I will make sure to let everyone know what a great Oral Surgeon he is. THANK YOU!!!
    Amber — Sep 22, 2022
    About Dr. Bryan Wheeler, DMD

    • Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery
    • 9 years of experience
    • English
    • 1609295336
    Education & Certifications

    • Virginia Commonwealth University Medical Center
    • Virginia Commonwealth University / Medical College of Virginia School of Dentistry
    • UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF DENTAL MEDICINE
    • University of Virginia
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Bryan Wheeler, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wheeler is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Wheeler has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Wheeler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Wheeler works at Virginia Oral & Facial Surgery in Midlothian, VA. View the full address on Dr. Wheeler’s profile.

    226 patients have reviewed Dr. Wheeler. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wheeler.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wheeler, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wheeler appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

