Dr. Bryan Weinstein, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Weinstein is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bryan Weinstein, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Bryan Weinstein, DO is a Psychiatry Specialist in Livonia, MI. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from Michigan State University / College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Pontiac General Hospital.
Dr. Weinstein works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Sierra Psychiatric Services20010 Farmington Rd, Livonia, MI 48152 Directions (248) 471-7171
Hospital Affiliations
- Pontiac General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Weinstein?
Dr. Weinstein is very perceptive and I am especially glad that my neurologist referred me to him as he has a broad understanding of brain trauma and the issues that come along after the brain is damaged. He is caring of his patients -which is not really what I can say about other mental health providers that I've met, he always seems concerned about my mental well being, his staff is absolutely helpful and nice, and his team of therapists are so kind, smart, and they are so respectful!
About Dr. Bryan Weinstein, DO
- Psychiatry
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1295773034
Education & Certifications
- Duke University
- Wayne State Univerity
- Oakland General Hospital
- Michigan State University / College of Osteopathic Medicine
- MSU
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Weinstein has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Weinstein accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Weinstein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Weinstein works at
Dr. Weinstein has seen patients for Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Weinstein on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Weinstein. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Weinstein.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Weinstein, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Weinstein appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.