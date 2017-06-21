See All Nephrologists in Valparaiso, IN
Dr. Bryan Waldo, MD

Nephrology
5 (4)
Accepting new patients
20 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Bryan Waldo, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Valparaiso, IN. They specialize in Nephrology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Nephrology. They graduated from Medical College of Wisconsin and is affiliated with Franciscan Health Crown Point, Methodist Hospitals - Northlake Campus, Northwest Health- Porter, Northwest Health- Starke and St. Mary Medical Center.

Dr. Waldo works at Nephrology Associates of Northern Illinois and Indiana in Valparaiso, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease, Proteinuria and Hypokalemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Northwest Indiana Nephrology Associates. Valparaiso Office
    2711 Leonard Dr Ste 101, Valparaiso, IN 46383 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (219) 462-6001
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Franciscan Health Crown Point
  • Methodist Hospitals - Northlake Campus
  • Northwest Health- Porter
  • Northwest Health- Starke
  • St. Mary Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease
Proteinuria
Hypokalemia
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease
Proteinuria
Hypokalemia

Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Hypokalemia Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
Acute Kidney Failure Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Congenital Renal Agenesis and Dysgenesis Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Kidney Transplant Evaluation Chevron Icon
Living Kidney Donor Evaluation Chevron Icon
Nephritis and Nephropathy Chevron Icon
Nephrotic Syndrome Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Renal Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Renal Scan Chevron Icon
Acute Glomerulonephritis Chevron Icon
Alkalosis Chevron Icon
Amyloidosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Glomerulonephritis Chevron Icon
Congenital Cystic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Congenital Polycystic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Congenital Renal Dysplasia Chevron Icon
Cryoglobulinemia Chevron Icon
Diabetes Insipidus, Nephrogenic Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Related Services Chevron Icon
Hemodialysis Chevron Icon
Henoch–Schönlein Purpura (HSP) Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B - Immune Response Chevron Icon
Hepatorenal Syndrome Chevron Icon
Kidney Hypertrophy Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection, Acute Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Dialysis Chevron Icon
Renal Artery Arteriosclerotic Disease Chevron Icon
Renal Osteodystrophy Chevron Icon
Secondary Renovascular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Small Kidney Chevron Icon
Systemic Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Tuberous Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Kidney Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Wegener's Granulomatosis Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jun 21, 2017
    Dr. Waldo has been wonderful with my husband. When he first saw Dr. Waldo he was at Stage 5 with diet and his well thought out treatment he is now Stage 4...that's a biggie for us like tears in your eyes. Would recommend him for sure
    Warsaw, IN — Jun 21, 2017
    About Dr. Bryan Waldo, MD

    Specialties
    • Nephrology
    Years of Experience
    • 20 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1982716486
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Cook County Hospital
    Medical Education
    • Medical College of Wisconsin
    Board Certifications
    • Nephrology
