Overview

Dr. Bryan Waldo, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Valparaiso, IN. They specialize in Nephrology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Nephrology. They graduated from Medical College of Wisconsin and is affiliated with Franciscan Health Crown Point, Methodist Hospitals - Northlake Campus, Northwest Health- Porter, Northwest Health- Starke and St. Mary Medical Center.



Dr. Waldo works at Nephrology Associates of Northern Illinois and Indiana in Valparaiso, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease, Proteinuria and Hypokalemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.