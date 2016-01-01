Overview

Dr. Bryan Waits, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Mooresville, NC. They specialize in Cardiology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from ROSS UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE & VETERINARY MEDICINE and is affiliated with Peterson Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Waits works at The Center for Surgical Weight Loss in Mooresville, NC with other offices in Kerrville, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Wheezing, Shortness of Breath and Venous Insufficiency along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.