Dr. Bryan Waits, MD

Cardiology
16 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Bryan Waits, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Mooresville, NC. They specialize in Cardiology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from ROSS UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE & VETERINARY MEDICINE and is affiliated with Peterson Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Waits works at The Center for Surgical Weight Loss in Mooresville, NC with other offices in Kerrville, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Wheezing, Shortness of Breath and Venous Insufficiency along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    The Center for Surgical Weight Loss
    131 Medical Park Rd Ste 303, Mooresville, NC 28117 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (704) 660-2617
    Peterson Regional Medical Center
    551 Hill Country Dr, Kerrville, TX 78028 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (830) 896-4200
    Lake Norman Regional Medical Center
    171 Fairview Rd, Mooresville, NC 28117 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (704) 660-4000
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Peterson Health
    575 Hill Country Dr Ste 301, Kerrville, TX 78028 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (830) 258-6244

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Peterson Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Wheezing
Shortness of Breath
Venous Insufficiency
Wheezing
Shortness of Breath
Venous Insufficiency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Check your insurance
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    About Dr. Bryan Waits, MD

    • Cardiology
    • 16 years of experience
    • English
    • 1891952917
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    • ROSS UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE & VETERINARY MEDICINE
    • Cardiovascular Disease
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

