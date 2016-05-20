Dr. Bryan Waiss, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Waiss is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bryan Waiss, MD
Dr. Bryan Waiss, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Union City, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL.
Kaiser Permanente Ncal3555 Whipple Rd, Union City, CA 94587 Directions (510) 454-4090
- Kaiser Permanente
Dr. Waiss is an excellent physician and has been my doctor for more than ten years. I have referred many of my friends and colleagues to him and each person has had the same great experience. I most appreciate how thoroughly he considers and explains my options for the care of me and my babies. He is highly responsive (always get a quick response -returned calls on his days off which was impressive). My high risk delivery was successful due to his knowledge and manage of our care. Thank you!
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1508944356
- HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL
Dr. Waiss has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
