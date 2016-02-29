See All Adolescent Psychiatrists & Pediatric Psychiatrists in Gulfport, MS
Dr. Bryan Vyverberg, MD

Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
2 (8)
Accepting new patients
29 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Bryan Vyverberg, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Gulfport, MS. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. They graduated from Wayne State Univ Som and is affiliated with Singing River Gulfport.

Dr. Vyverberg works at Sjturner Pllc in Gulfport, MS. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Sjturner Pllc
    8845 Lorraine Rd, Gulfport, MS 39503 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (228) 277-1771
  2. 2
    Acadian Care LLC
    625 16th St Ste C, Gulfport, MS 39507 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (228) 277-1771

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Singing River Gulfport

Experience & Treatment Frequency


ADHD and-or ADD
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
Major Depressive Disorder
ADHD and-or ADD
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
Major Depressive Disorder

ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Autism Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Autism
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Conduct Disorder Chevron Icon
Emotional Disturbances of Childhood and Adolescence Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Alcohol-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) Chevron Icon
Asperger Syndrome Chevron Icon
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) Chevron Icon
Behavior Therapy Chevron Icon
Behavioral Disorders Chevron Icon
Borderline Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Confusion Chevron Icon
Conversion Disorder Chevron Icon
Cyclothymia (Chronic Mood Disorder) Chevron Icon
Delusional Disorder Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Developmental and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Disruptive Behavior Disorders Chevron Icon
Dissociative Disorder Chevron Icon
Dissociative, Conversion, and Factitious Disorders Chevron Icon
Drug and Alcohol Dependence Chevron Icon
Drug-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Family Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Group Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Homicidal Ideation Chevron Icon
Impulse Control Disorders Chevron Icon
Mania Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Mania
Medication Management Chevron Icon
Nondependent Amphetamine or Related Acting Sympathomimetic Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Cocaine Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Sedative, Hypnotic, or Anxiolytic Abuse Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Outpatient Psychiatry Chevron Icon
Panic Attack Chevron Icon
Panic Disorder Chevron Icon
Pediatric Behavior Disorders Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychopharmacologic Treatment Chevron Icon
Psychosis Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Suicidal Ideation Chevron Icon
Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS) Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana

    

    Ratings & Reviews
    1.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    About Dr. Bryan Vyverberg, MD

    Specialties
    • Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
    Years of Experience
    • 29 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1740272723
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Child and Adolescent Psychiatry, Tripler Army Medical Center
    Residency
    • Wright-Patterson AFB/Dayton Chldns MC
    Medical Education
    • Wayne State Univ Som
    Board Certifications
    • Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Bryan Vyverberg, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vyverberg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Vyverberg has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Vyverberg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Vyverberg works at Sjturner Pllc in Gulfport, MS. View the full address on Dr. Vyverberg’s profile.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Vyverberg. The overall rating for this provider is 1.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vyverberg.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vyverberg, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vyverberg appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

