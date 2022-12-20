See All Sports Medicine Doctors in Overland Park, KS
Dr. Bryan Vopat, MD

Sports Medicine
5 (36)
Accepting new patients
15 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Bryan Vopat, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Overland Park, KS. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from University of Kansas School of Medicine and is affiliated with University Of Kansas Hospital.

Dr. Vopat works at KU Indian Creek Sports Medicine & Performance Center in Overland Park, KS. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1. 1
    Sports Medicine and Performance Center
    10730 Nall Ave Ste 200, Overland Park, KS 66211 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (913) 588-1227

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • University Of Kansas Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Achilles Tendon Rupture Repair
Musculoskeletal Function Test
Achilles Tendinitis
Achilles Tendon Rupture Repair
Musculoskeletal Function Test
Achilles Tendinitis

Achilles Tendon Rupture Repair Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Ankle and Foot Instability or Derangement Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Bunion
Chondrocalcinosis Chevron Icon
Clavicle Fracture Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Femur Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Fracture
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Glenoid Labrum Tear Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Internal Derangement of Knee Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Knee Dislocation Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Lateral Collateral Ligament (LCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Medial Collateral Ligament (MCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Meniscus Surgery Chevron Icon
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteochondritis Dissecans Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Pyogenic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Runner's Knee Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Chevron Icon
Shoulder Disorders Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Systemic Chondromalacia Chevron Icon
Tibia and Fibula Fractures Chevron Icon
Tibia or Fibula Stress Fracture Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 36 ratings
    Patient Ratings (36)
    5 Star
    (34)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Dec 20, 2022
    Answered every question through the process. Amazing work, if needed I will definitely return and encourage anyone else to see Dr. Vopat and his staff!
    D. Kahre — Dec 20, 2022
    About Dr. Bryan Vopat, MD

    • Sports Medicine
    • 15 years of experience
    • English
    • 1922260462
    Education & Certifications

    • Brown University / Alpert Medical School
    • University of Kansas School of Medicine
    • University of Kansas
    • Orthopaedic Sports Medicine and Orthopedic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Bryan Vopat, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vopat is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Vopat has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Vopat has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Vopat works at KU Indian Creek Sports Medicine & Performance Center in Overland Park, KS. View the full address on Dr. Vopat’s profile.

    36 patients have reviewed Dr. Vopat. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vopat.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vopat, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vopat appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

