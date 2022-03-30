Dr. Bryan Vekovius, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vekovius is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bryan Vekovius, MD
Dr. Bryan Vekovius, MD is a Neuro-Ophthalmology Specialist in Shreveport, LA. They specialize in Neuro-Ophthalmology, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Louisiana State University School of Medicine in Shreveport and is affiliated with Christus Highland Medical Center, Claiborne Memorial Medical Center, Medical Center Of South Arkansas, Minden Medical Center, Natchitoches Regional Medical Center and Willis-Knighton Medical Center.
Vekovius Bryan Medical Group, LLC450 Ashley Ridge Blvd, Shreveport, LA 71106 Directions (318) 675-3733
Hospital Affiliations
- Christus Highland Medical Center
- Claiborne Memorial Medical Center
- Medical Center Of South Arkansas
- Minden Medical Center
- Natchitoches Regional Medical Center
- Willis-Knighton Medical Center
I’ve seen Dr Vekovius since I was referred to him in 2017. He and his staff are always friendly and professional. I have recommended him to numerous family and friends. I wish I’d found him earlier as I believe I would have been spared the problems I have with the cataract lens implants I received elsewhere. Dr Vekovius always treats me as though I’m his only patient at that moment and listens to whatever vision problems or eye pain issues I have. I wish all doctors were as courteous and professional as he is.
- St John/Thomas C Spear
- La St University Health Science Center
- La St U Hlth Sci Ctr
- Louisiana State University School of Medicine in Shreveport
- Ophthalmology
