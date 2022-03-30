See All Ophthalmologists in Shreveport, LA
Dr. Bryan Vekovius, MD

Neuro-Ophthalmology
4 (43)
Accepting new patients
27 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Bryan Vekovius, MD is a Neuro-Ophthalmology Specialist in Shreveport, LA. They specialize in Neuro-Ophthalmology, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Louisiana State University School of Medicine in Shreveport and is affiliated with Christus Highland Medical Center, Claiborne Memorial Medical Center, Medical Center Of South Arkansas, Minden Medical Center, Natchitoches Regional Medical Center and Willis-Knighton Medical Center.

Dr. Vekovius works at Vekovius Bryan Medical Group, LLC in Shreveport, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Eyelid Disorders, Visual Field Defects and Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1
    Vekovius Bryan Medical Group, LLC
    450 Ashley Ridge Blvd, Shreveport, LA 71106 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (318) 675-3733

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Christus Highland Medical Center
  • Claiborne Memorial Medical Center
  • Medical Center Of South Arkansas
  • Minden Medical Center
  • Natchitoches Regional Medical Center
  • Willis-Knighton Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Eyelid Disorders
Visual Field Defects
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis)
Eyelid Disorders
Visual Field Defects
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis)

Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Blocked Tear Duct Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Entropion Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Spasm Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Paralytic Strabismus Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Exotropia Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Esotropia Chevron Icon
Exophoria Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Herpetic Keratitis Chevron Icon
Heterophoria Chevron Icon
Hypertropia Chevron Icon
Hyphema Chevron Icon
Hypotropia Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Night Blindness Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Acute Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Anisocoria Chevron Icon
Anterior Scleritis Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Blind Hypertensive Eye Chevron Icon
Blind Hypotensive Eye Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Chorioretinitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Dacryoadenitis Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disorders of Globe Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Esophoria Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Focal Chorioretinitis and Focal Retinochoroiditis Chevron Icon
Foveal and-or Macular Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Graves' Disease Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Malignant Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Mechanical Strabismus Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Nerve Sheath Tumors Chevron Icon
Orbital Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Pigment Dispersion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Pituitary Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Posterior Scleritis Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Purulent Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Retina Diseases Chevron Icon
Retinal Ischemia Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Strabismus Chevron Icon
Temporal Arteritis Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 43 ratings
    Patient Ratings (43)
    5 Star
    (31)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (9)
    Mar 30, 2022
    I’ve seen Dr Vekovius since I was referred to him in 2017. He and his staff are always friendly and professional. I have recommended him to numerous family and friends. I wish I’d found him earlier as I believe I would have been spared the problems I have with the cataract lens implants I received elsewhere. Dr Vekovius always treats me as though I’m his only patient at that moment and listens to whatever vision problems or eye pain issues I have. I wish all doctors were as courteous and professional as he is.
    Sharon H Taylor — Mar 30, 2022
    About Dr. Bryan Vekovius, MD

    • Neuro-Ophthalmology
    • 27 years of experience
    • English
    • 1285674820
    Education & Certifications

    • St John/Thomas C Spear
    • La St University Health Science Center
    • La St U Hlth Sci Ctr
    • Louisiana State University School of Medicine in Shreveport
    • Ophthalmology
