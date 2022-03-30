Overview

Dr. Bryan Vekovius, MD is a Neuro-Ophthalmology Specialist in Shreveport, LA. They specialize in Neuro-Ophthalmology, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Louisiana State University School of Medicine in Shreveport and is affiliated with Christus Highland Medical Center, Claiborne Memorial Medical Center, Medical Center Of South Arkansas, Minden Medical Center, Natchitoches Regional Medical Center and Willis-Knighton Medical Center.



Dr. Vekovius works at Vekovius Bryan Medical Group, LLC in Shreveport, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Eyelid Disorders, Visual Field Defects and Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.