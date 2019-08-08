Dr. Bryan Updegraff, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Updegraff is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bryan Updegraff, MD
Overview
Dr. Bryan Updegraff, MD is a Dermatologist in Sun City, AZ. They specialize in Dermatology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from BROOKE ARMY MEDICAL CENTER.
Dr. Updegraff works at
Locations
Updegraff Clinic for Allergy and Dermatology PC14666 N Del Webb Blvd, Sun City, AZ 85351 Directions (623) 933-3107
- 2 13000 N 103rd Ave Ste 50, Sun City, AZ 85351 Directions (623) 933-3107
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Staff was friendly, appointment was on time. Very satisfied with my care
About Dr. Bryan Updegraff, MD
- Dermatology
- 47 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- BROOKE ARMY MEDICAL CENTER
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Updegraff has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Updegraff accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Updegraff has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Updegraff has seen patients for Dermatitis, Actinic Keratosis and Excision of Skin Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Updegraff on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Updegraff. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Updegraff.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Updegraff, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Updegraff appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.