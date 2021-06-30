Overview

Dr. Bryan Turner, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Murray, UT. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center School of Medicine and is affiliated with Davis Hospital and Medical Center and Mckay Dee Hospital.



Dr. Turner works at Jordan Health and Wellness Center in Murray, UT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.