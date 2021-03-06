See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Murrieta, CA
Dr. Bryan To, MD

Internal Medicine
3.5 (64)
Accepting new patients
22 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Bryan To, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Murrieta, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Ross University / School of Medicine &amp;amp; Veterinary Medicine.

Dr. To works at California Care Medical Group, Inc. in Murrieta, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    California Care Medical Group, Inc.
    24910 Las Brisas Rd, Murrieta, CA 92562 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (866) 592-2199

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Urinary Stones
Immunization Administration
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Screening Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Diabetes Screening Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hepatitis A Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis Screening Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Liver Function Test Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
Thyroid Screening Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 64 ratings
    Patient Ratings (64)
    5 Star
    (39)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (20)
    Mar 06, 2021
    I started seeing Doctor To a little over a year ago and I'm very pleased with him and his Staff. Doctor To always calls me when I request a call back from him, he's personable and I feel he really tries to help. Kasandra and Priscilla have been instrumental in helping me to get the answers to my health concerns. I cannot say enough good about Doctor To's office staff. I've been having health problems for about 5-years now and I've seen several doctors before Doctor To that have demonstrated to me that they just don't care. I feel if you communicate with Doctor To and also care about your own health that he will do whatever he can to help you to feel better or get answers.
    Tony V — Mar 06, 2021
    About Dr. Bryan To, MD

    Internal Medicine
    22 years of experience
    English, Cantonese and Chinese
    1407948474
    Education & Certifications

    • Ross University / School of Medicine &amp;amp;amp; Veterinary Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Bryan To, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. To is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. To has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. To has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. To works at California Care Medical Group, Inc. in Murrieta, CA. View the full address on Dr. To’s profile.

    Dr. To speaks Cantonese and Chinese.

    64 patients have reviewed Dr. To. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. To.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. To, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. To appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

