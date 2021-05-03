Overview

Dr. Bryan Thompson, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Germantown, TN. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH ALABAMA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Baptist Memorial Hospital - Memphis, Baptist Memorial Hospital - Tipton, Methodist University Hospital and Saint Francis Hospital - Bartlett.



Dr. Thompson works at Gastro One in Germantown, TN with other offices in Atoka, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Abdominal Pain, Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) and Constipation along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.