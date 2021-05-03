Dr. Thompson has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bryan Thompson, MD
Overview
Dr. Bryan Thompson, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Germantown, TN. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH ALABAMA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Baptist Memorial Hospital - Memphis, Baptist Memorial Hospital - Tipton, Methodist University Hospital and Saint Francis Hospital - Bartlett.
Dr. Thompson works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Gastroenterology Center of the Midsouth PC8000 Wolf River Blvd Ste 200, Germantown, TN 38138 Directions (901) 747-3630
-
2
Gastroenterology Center of the Midsouth PC1324 Wolf Park Dr, Germantown, TN 38138 Directions (901) 755-9110
-
3
Mid-south Foot and Ankle Specialists Pllc76 Capital Way Ste E, Atoka, TN 38004 Directions (901) 755-9110
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Memorial Hospital - Memphis
- Baptist Memorial Hospital - Tipton
- Methodist University Hospital
- Saint Francis Hospital - Bartlett
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Thompson?
Have you ever had a doctor call you after 7:00pm to discuss test results? Have you ever had a doctor call you on a Sunday evening to discuss tests and upcoming appointments? I have!! Dr Bryan Thompson is a caring understanding doctor who goes that extra mile to let you know exactly what is going on with the testing, the results and what to expect. If I could give him 10 stars, I would!
About Dr. Bryan Thompson, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1164424644
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH ALABAMA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Thompson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Thompson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Thompson works at
Dr. Thompson has seen patients for Abdominal Pain, Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) and Constipation, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Thompson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Thompson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Thompson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Thompson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Thompson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.