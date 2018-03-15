Dr. Bryan Sullivan, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sullivan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bryan Sullivan, DPM
Overview
Dr. Bryan Sullivan, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Jackson, MS.
Dr. Sullivan works at
Locations
Sullivan, B Tipton DPM1915 Dunbarton Dr, Jackson, MS 39216 Directions (601) 398-9012
Hospital Affiliations
- Merit Health River Oaks
- Saint Dominic-jackson Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Sullivan made me feel at ease at my appointment. He was very thorough when he explained the nature of my problem. I would recommend him to anyone who is ready to do something about their foot pain.
About Dr. Bryan Sullivan, DPM
- Podiatry
- English
- 1164592044
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sullivan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sullivan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sullivan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sullivan works at
Dr. Sullivan has seen patients for Nail Avulsion and Excision and Hammer Toe, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sullivan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Sullivan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sullivan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sullivan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sullivan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.