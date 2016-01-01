See All Nephrologists in Palm Springs, CA
Dr. Bryan Stone, MD

Nephrology
3.5 (7)
Accepting new patients
29 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Bryan Stone, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Palm Springs, CA. They specialize in Nephrology, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Nephrology. They graduated from Boston University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Desert Regional Medical Center and Eisenhower Medical Center.

Dr. Stone works at Davita Healthcare in Palm Springs, CA with other offices in Yucca Valley, CA and Beaumont, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease and Hyperkalemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Davita Healthcare
    1061 N Indian Canyon Dr, Palm Springs, CA 92262 (760) 325-0909
    Davita High Desert Dialysis
    58457 29 Palms Hwy Ste 102, Yucca Valley, CA 92284 (760) 228-2045
    Desert Nephrology
    1180 N Indian Canyon Dr Ste W303, Palm Springs, CA 92262 (760) 416-4819
    Renal Advantage Inc
    1536 E Sixth St, Beaumont, CA 92223 (951) 769-5072

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Desert Regional Medical Center
  • Eisenhower Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease
Hyperkalemia
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease
Hyperkalemia

Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acidosis
Acute Kidney Failure Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Chronic Glomerulonephritis Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypokalemia Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Kidney Transplant Evaluation Chevron Icon
Living Kidney Donor Evaluation Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Renal Artery Arteriosclerotic Disease Chevron Icon
Renal Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Renal Scan Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Acute Glomerulonephritis Chevron Icon
Classic Polyarteritis Nodosa Chevron Icon
Congenital Cystic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Congenital Polycystic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Diabetes Insipidus, Nephrogenic Chevron Icon
Diabetic Ketoacidosis Chevron Icon
Dialysis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dialysis
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Hemodialysis Chevron Icon
Henoch–Schönlein Purpura (HSP) Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Iron Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection, Acute Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Nephritis and Nephropathy Chevron Icon
Nephrotic Syndrome Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Dialysis Chevron Icon
Renal Osteodystrophy Chevron Icon
Secondary Renovascular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Traumatic Acute Kidney Injury Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Kidney Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareOregon
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Community Health Choice
    • Health Net
    • Health Net of California
    • HealthPlus
    • HealthPlus Amerigroup
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Husky Health
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • Medica
    • Medicaid
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wellcare of Georgia
    • WellPoint

    About Dr. Bryan Stone, MD

    Nephrology
    29 years of experience
    English, Spanish and Tagalog
    1225095383
    Education & Certifications

    Harbor UCLA
    Harbor-UCLA
    Boston University School Of Medicine
    University of California At Berkeley
    Nephrology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Bryan Stone, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stone is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Stone has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Stone has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Stone has seen patients for Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease and Hyperkalemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Stone on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Stone. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stone.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Stone, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Stone appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

