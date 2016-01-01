Dr. Bryan Stone, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stone is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bryan Stone, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Bryan Stone, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Palm Springs, CA. They specialize in Nephrology, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Nephrology. They graduated from Boston University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Desert Regional Medical Center and Eisenhower Medical Center.
Dr. Stone works at
Locations
Davita Healthcare1061 N Indian Canyon Dr, Palm Springs, CA 92262 Directions (760) 325-0909
Davita High Desert Dialysis58457 29 Palms Hwy Ste 102, Yucca Valley, CA 92284 Directions (760) 228-2045
Desert Nephrology1180 N Indian Canyon Dr Ste W303, Palm Springs, CA 92262 Directions (760) 416-4819
Renal Advantage Inc1536 E Sixth St, Beaumont, CA 92223 Directions (951) 769-5072
Hospital Affiliations
- Desert Regional Medical Center
- Eisenhower Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareOregon
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Community Health Choice
- Health Net
- Health Net of California
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Kaiser Permanente
- Medica
- Medicaid
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Peach State Health Plan
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
- WellPoint
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Bryan Stone, MD
- Nephrology
- 29 years of experience
- English, Spanish and Tagalog
- 1225095383
Education & Certifications
- Harbor UCLA
- Harbor-UCLA
- Boston University School Of Medicine
- University of California At Berkeley
- Nephrology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Stone has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Stone accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Stone has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Stone works at
Dr. Stone has seen patients for Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease and Hyperkalemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Stone on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Stone speaks Spanish and Tagalog.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Stone. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stone.
