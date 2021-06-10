Dr. Bryan Spooner, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Spooner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bryan Spooner, DPM
Overview
Dr. Bryan Spooner, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Tallahassee, FL. They specialize in Podiatry, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from DES MOINES UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE AND SURGERY and is affiliated with HCA Florida Capital Hospital and Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare.
Dr. Spooner works at
Locations
Bond Community Health Ctr Inc1720 S Gadsden St, Tallahassee, FL 32301 Directions (850) 576-4073
Tallahassee Podiatry Associates, PA1866 Buford Blvd, Tallahassee, FL 32308 Directions (850) 878-6998Monday8:00am - 5:30pmTuesday8:00am - 5:30pmWednesday8:00am - 5:30pmThursday8:00am - 5:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Capital Hospital
- Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- Capital Healthplan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I have been a patient since 2006. He has performed 3 foot surgeries. I have always been treated with the best of care. I highly recommend Dr. Spooner.
About Dr. Bryan Spooner, DPM
- Podiatry
- 26 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1245294933
Education & Certifications
- DES MOINES UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE AND SURGERY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Spooner has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Spooner accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Spooner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Spooner has seen patients for Bunion Surgery, Plantar Fasciitis and Hammer Toe Repair, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Spooner on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Spooner speaks Spanish.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Spooner. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Spooner.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Spooner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Spooner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.