Dr. Bryan Sonntag, MD
Overview
Dr. Bryan Sonntag, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in South Jordan, UT. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from TULANE UNIVERSITY OF LOUISIANA.
Locations
Bryan V Sonntag MD10382 S Jordan Gtwy Ste 100, South Jordan, UT 84095 Directions (801) 571-7710
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Sontag's experience and skill are unlike any doctor I have known. His professionalism and caring ways are unmatched. Along with his staff. I feel so lucky to be one of his patients.
About Dr. Bryan Sonntag, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 37 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- TULANE UNIVERSITY OF LOUISIANA
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sonntag has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sonntag has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Sonntag. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sonntag.
