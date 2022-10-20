Dr. Bryan Sires, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sires is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bryan Sires, MD
Overview
Dr. Bryan Sires, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Kirkland, WA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Overlake Medical Center & Clinics.
Locations
Allure Laser Center & Medispa625 4th Ave Ste 301, Kirkland, WA 98033 Directions (425) 216-7200Monday7:00am - 5:00pmTuesday7:00am - 5:00pmWednesday7:00am - 5:00pmThursday7:00am - 5:00pmFriday7:00am - 5:00pmSaturday7:00am - 5:00pmSunday7:00am - 5:00pm
Rosario Skincare Clinic1600 Continental Pl Ste 101, Mount Vernon, WA 98273 Directions (425) 216-7200
Allure Laser Center & Medispa1229 Madison St Ste 680, Seattle, WA 98104 Directions (425) 216-7200
Hospital Affiliations
- Overlake Medical Center & Clinics
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Choice Health
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- LifeWise
- Medico
- MultiPlan
- ODS Health Plan
- Premera Blue Cross
- Providence Health Plans
- Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Really appreciate Dr Sires knowledge, experience and explanation of services. He has addressed any concerns I have had and made me comfortable while doing so. Also like his kind spirit and attitude!
About Dr. Bryan Sires, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 33 years of experience
- English, Chinese and Spanish
Education & Certifications
- University Wisc Med School
- Saint Louis University
- Va Mason Hosp & Clin
- Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sires has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sires accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sires has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sires has seen patients for Visual Field Defects, Ectropion of Eyelid and Entropion, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sires on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Sires speaks Chinese and Spanish.
151 patients have reviewed Dr. Sires. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sires.
