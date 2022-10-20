See All Ophthalmologists in Kirkland, WA
Dr. Bryan Sires, MD

Ophthalmology
4.5 (151)
Accepting new patients
33 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Bryan Sires, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Kirkland, WA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Overlake Medical Center & Clinics.

Dr. Sires works at Allure Laser Center & Medispa in Kirkland, WA with other offices in Mount Vernon, WA and Seattle, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Visual Field Defects, Ectropion of Eyelid and Entropion along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Allure Laser Center & Medispa
    625 4th Ave Ste 301, Kirkland, WA 98033 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (425) 216-7200
    Monday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Sunday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Rosario Skincare Clinic
    1600 Continental Pl Ste 101, Mount Vernon, WA 98273 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (425) 216-7200
  3. 3
    Allure Laser Center & Medispa
    1229 Madison St Ste 680, Seattle, WA 98104 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (425) 216-7200

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Overlake Medical Center & Clinics

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Entropion Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Blocked Tear Duct Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Spasm Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Acute Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Blind Hypotensive Eye Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Chronic Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Graves' Disease Chevron Icon
Malignant Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Purulent Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • First Choice Health
    • HealthSmart
    • Humana
    • LifeWise
    • Medico
    • MultiPlan
    • ODS Health Plan
    • Premera Blue Cross
    • Providence Health Plans
    • Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 151 ratings
    Patient Ratings (151)
    5 Star
    (134)
    4 Star
    (10)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (7)
    About Dr. Bryan Sires, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 33 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Chinese and Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1164443719
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University Wisc Med School
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Saint Louis University
    Residency
    Internship
    • Va Mason Hosp & Clin
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Bryan Sires, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sires is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Sires has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Sires has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Sires has seen patients for Visual Field Defects, Ectropion of Eyelid and Entropion, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sires on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    151 patients have reviewed Dr. Sires. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sires.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sires, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sires appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

