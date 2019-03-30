Dr. Bryan Sewing, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sewing is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bryan Sewing, DO
Overview
Dr. Bryan Sewing, DO is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. They graduated from At Still University Health Sciences/Kirksville College Of Osteopathic Medicine.
Locations
Bryan Sewing, DO11709 Old Ballas Rd Ste 103, Saint Louis, MO 63141 Directions (314) 432-2428
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Very calm and compassionate doctor! He was extremely helpful with medication advice for my son.
About Dr. Bryan Sewing, DO
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1083798466
Education & Certifications
- At Still University Health Sciences/Kirksville College Of Osteopathic Medicine
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
