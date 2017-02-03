Dr. Serkin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bryan Serkin, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Bryan Serkin, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Renton, WA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER / DENTAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Valley Medical Center.
Dr. Serkin works at
Locations
1
Ear Nose & Throat Clinic4033 Talbot Rd S Ste 540, Renton, WA 98055 Directions (206) 575-2602
2
Springbrook Urologic Associates Inc4011 Talbot Rd S, Renton, WA 98055 Directions (425) 690-3602
3
Uw Medicinevalley Medical Center400 S 43rd St, Renton, WA 98055 Directions (206) 575-2602
Hospital Affiliations
- Valley Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Serkin was brand new to the area when I was sent to him.... I am so thankful he was available as I had suffered for 2 years and once I saw him, I scheduled my surgery and have eneen symptom free for 5 years!!!!! He took care of my sons surgery as well. The only issue was billing and that's what keeps me from going back.... and that has nothing to do with the skill and knowledge of the doctor.
About Dr. Bryan Serkin, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1942276258
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER / DENTAL SCHOOL
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Dr. Serkin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
