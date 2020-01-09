Overview

Dr. Bryan Selkin, MD is a Dermatologist in Plano, TX. They specialize in Dermatology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Albany Medical College - Union University.



Dr. Selkin works at Dallas Associated Dermatologists - Plano in Plano, TX with other offices in McKinney, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), Birthmark and Psoriasis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.