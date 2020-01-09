Dr. Bryan Selkin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Selkin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bryan Selkin, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Bryan Selkin, MD is a Dermatologist in Plano, TX. They specialize in Dermatology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Albany Medical College - Union University.
Locations
Bryan Selkin, MD7000 Preston Rd Ste 500, Plano, TX 75024 Directions (972) 505-2551Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 2:00pm
Bryan Selkin7300 Eldorado Pkwy Ste 100, McKinney, TX 75070 Directions (972) 505-2551Monday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Bryan Selkin ... can’t say enough good things about him and his staff. He is patient , kind , and has never once made me feel rushed. He answers all of my questions thoroughly and concisely. I’ve brought my mom , daughter and husband all to see him and he is so respectful and genuine; has a very calming presence. His expertise is unmatched .... I’ve been to Beverly Hills top dermatologists with celebrity clientele and I can honestly say Dr. Selkin slays the competition ! You cannot go wrong with this incredible doc and beautifully run office. Feeling a lot better about my appearance since I’ve been under his care. So much gratitude.
About Dr. Bryan Selkin, MD
- Dermatology
- 26 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1679543847
Education & Certifications
- Mass Gen Hosp, Dermatology Albany Med Ctr Hosp, Dermatology Albany Med Ctr Hosp, Otolaryngology
- Albany Medical Center, Albany, Ny
- Albany Medical College - Union University
- Union College, Schenectady, NY
