Ophthalmology
4.5 (4)
Accepting new patients
21 years of experience
Dr. Bryan Seiff, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Dover, DE. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEW HAVEN and is affiliated with Bayhealth Hospital, Kent Campus and Beebe Medical Center.

Dr. Seiff works at All About Audiology in Dover, DE with other offices in Wilmington, DE. They frequently treat conditions like Eyelid Disorders, Blepharitis and Allergic Conjunctivitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    All About Audiology
    200 Banning St Ste 270, Dover, DE 19904
  2. 2
    Christiana Care Health Services Inc
    501 W 14th St, Wilmington, DE 19801

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Bayhealth Hospital, Kent Campus
  Beebe Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Entropion Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Blepharoplasty Chevron Icon
Blocked Tear Duct Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Malignant Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Reconstructive Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Repair of Brow Ptosis and Blepharoptosis Chevron Icon
Repair of Entropion or Ectropion Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Acute Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Thyroid Diseases Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Blepharorrhaphy Chevron Icon
Blind Hypotensive Eye Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Blurred Vision Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Canthoplasty and Canthopexy Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Cataract Removal Surgery Chevron Icon
Chronic Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Color Blindness Chevron Icon
Conjunctivoplasty Chevron Icon
Contact Lens Exams Chevron Icon
Contact Lens Fitting Services Chevron Icon
Contusion of the Eyeball Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Dacryoadenitis Chevron Icon
Dacryocystorhinostomy Chevron Icon
Diabetic Eye Exam Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
Drusen Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Drusen
Dry Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Enucleation of Eye Chevron Icon
Excision of Chalazion Chevron Icon
Exotropia Chevron Icon
Extraocular Muscle Surgery Chevron Icon
Eye Disease Chevron Icon
Eye Melanoma Chevron Icon
Eye Procedure Chevron Icon
Eye Surgery Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Eye Test
Eyeglasses Chevron Icon
Eyelid Spasm Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Glaucoma - Iridogoniodysgenesia Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Surgery Chevron Icon
Graves' Disease Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Herpetic Keratitis Chevron Icon
Hypertropia Chevron Icon
Hyphema Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hyphema
Hypotropia Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lazy Eye
Mechanical Strabismus Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Night Blindness Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Orbit Evisceration Chevron Icon
Orbital Decompression and Orbitotomy Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Purulent Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Retina Diseases Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Testing Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Soft Contact Lenses Chevron Icon
Strabismus Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Surgery Chevron Icon
Temporal Arteritis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ulcer
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Vision Impairment Chevron Icon
Vision Loss Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
    Aetna
    Amerihealth
    Anthem
    Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    Harvard Pilgrim Health Care

    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Mar 18, 2016
    an absolute pleasure! highly professional!
    Don Schaeffer in Wilmington, DE — Mar 18, 2016
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Bryan Seiff, MD

    Ophthalmology
    21 years of experience
    English
    1720013113
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    UNIVERSITY OF NEW HAVEN
    Ophthalmology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Bryan Seiff, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Seiff is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Seiff has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Seiff has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Seiff has seen patients for Eyelid Disorders, Blepharitis and Allergic Conjunctivitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Seiff on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Seiff. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Seiff.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Seiff, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Seiff appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

