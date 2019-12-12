Overview

Dr. Bryan Seagle, DPM is a Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery Specialist in Bountiful, UT. They specialize in Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from California College of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Lakeview Hospital.



Dr. Seagle works at Summit Urology Group - Salt Lake City in Bountiful, UT with other offices in Draper, UT. They frequently treat conditions like Stress Fracture of Foot and Achilles Tendinitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.