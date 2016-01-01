Dr. Ristow has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bryan Ristow, MD
Overview
Dr. Bryan Ristow, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Martinez, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Georgia Regents U, Medical College and is affiliated with Contra Costa Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Ristow works at
Locations
Limited To Official County Duties Only2500 Alhambra Ave, Martinez, CA 94553 Directions (925) 370-5000
Los Medanos Community Hosp Clinical2311 Loveridge Rd, Pittsburg, CA 94565 Directions (925) 370-5000
Hospital Affiliations
- Contra Costa Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Bryan Ristow, MD
- Cardiology
- 21 years of experience
- English, German
Education & Certifications
- University of California-San Francisco
- California Pacific Med Ctr - California
- Georgia Regents U, Medical College
Dr. Ristow accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ristow has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ristow works at
Dr. Ristow has seen patients for Chest Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ristow on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Ristow speaks German.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Ristow. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ristow.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ristow, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ristow appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.