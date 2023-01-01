Dr. Bryan Reuss, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Reuss is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bryan Reuss, MD
Overview
Dr. Bryan Reuss, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Lake Mary, FL. They graduated from University of Nebraska, Omaha, NB and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando and Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center.
Locations
Lake Mary Office766 N Sun Dr Ste 4000, Lake Mary, FL 32746 Directions (407) 834-1556
Orlando Orthopaedic Center Oviedo1000 W Broadway St Ste 200, Oviedo, FL 32765 Directions (407) 977-3500Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Downtown Orlando25 W Crystal Lake St Ste 200, Orlando, FL 32806 Directions (407) 254-2500Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Orlando
- Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
In 2021 and 2022 Dr. Reuss replaced one knee each year. Dr. Reuss and his highly skilled staff have taken awesome care of me. I can now walk without pain. If you’re going to another Doctor, you are missing out on the BEST.
About Dr. Bryan Reuss, MD
- Sports Medicine
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- University of Cincinnati / Main Campus
- Orlando Reg Healthcare Sys, Orthopedic Surgery
- University of Nebraska, Omaha, NB
- University of Kansas / Main Campus
- Orthopedic Surgery and Sports Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Reuss has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Reuss accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Reuss has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Reuss speaks Spanish.
236 patients have reviewed Dr. Reuss. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Reuss.
