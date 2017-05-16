See All Sports Medicine Doctors in Gainesville, FL
Dr. Bryan Prine Jr, MD

Sports Medicine
4.4 (11)
Call for new patient details
19 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Bryan Prine Jr, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Gainesville, FL. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from University of Florida and is affiliated with Uf Health Shands Hospital.

Dr. Prine Jr works at UF Health ORTHOcare in Gainesville, FL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    UF Health Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine Institute
    3450 Hull Rd, Gainesville, FL 32607 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (352) 273-7001
    Thursday
    8:00am - 9:00pm
    Saturday
    10:00am - 2:00pm
    Sunday
    5:00pm - 9:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Uf Health Shands Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Musculoskeletal Function Test
Wrist Sprain or Strain
Musculoskeletal Function Test
Wrist Sprain or Strain

    • Aetna
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    May 16, 2017
    Knowledgeable, no-nonsense specialist. This guy listens.... which in turn goes a long way to then helping the patient understand the recommended course of treatment. I received a very skilled steroid injection to the shoulder; felt no pain.
    Gainesville, FL — May 16, 2017
    About Dr. Bryan Prine Jr, MD

    Specialties
    • Sports Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 19 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1447330535
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • University of Florida
    Board Certifications
    • Family Practice and Sports Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Prine Jr has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Prine Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Prine Jr works at UF Health ORTHOcare in Gainesville, FL. View the full address on Dr. Prine Jr’s profile.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Prine Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Prine Jr.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Prine Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Prine Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

