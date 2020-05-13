Dr. Bryan Popovici, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Popovici is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bryan Popovici, DPM
Overview
Dr. Bryan Popovici, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Liverpool, NY. They specialize in Podiatry, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from OHIO COLLEGE OF MASSOTHERAPY.
Dr. Popovici works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Bryan G. Popovici Dpm PC7304 Oswego Rd, Liverpool, NY 13090 Directions (315) 451-8256
- 2 618 State St, Watertown, NY 13601 Directions (315) 782-0026
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Popovici?
Well if you want to be treated to a manicure when they have to treat your ingrown toenail, lifestyle tips like cut back on coffee, health advice no smoking,shower floor cleaning tips, fashion advice of the most stylish sneakers as well as get your athletes foot handled you picked the right Dr. His bedside manor of breaking the news of foot fungus when you are completely freaked out by the diagnosis is his specialty. FYI for all you football fans going to the Docs office wearing Adidas sneakers remember laces out. I have to say Dr Popovici and staff are most excellent.
About Dr. Bryan Popovici, DPM
- Podiatry
- 39 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1508834524
Education & Certifications
- OHIO COLLEGE OF MASSOTHERAPY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Popovici has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Popovici accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Popovici has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Popovici works at
Dr. Popovici speaks Spanish.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Popovici. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Popovici.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Popovici, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Popovici appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.