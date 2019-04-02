Dr. Bryan Phillips, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Phillips is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bryan Phillips, MD
Dr. Bryan Phillips, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Blue Springs, MO. They graduated from Wright State University Boonshoft School Of Medicine.
Dr. Phillips works at
Boyce & Bynum Pathology Laboratories1600 NW SOUTH OUTER RD, Blue Springs, MO 64015 Directions (816) 554-6520
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
My 3 kids have been seeing Dr Phillips for a couple of years, and he's been great! He's thorough, able to put the kids at ease, and has always been willing to take time to answer all our questions.
- Duke University Med Center
- Wright State University Boonshoft School Of Medicine
Dr. Phillips has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Phillips accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Phillips has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Phillips. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Phillips.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Phillips, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Phillips appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.