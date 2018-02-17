See All Ophthalmologists in Oak Park, IL
Dr. Bryan Phillips, MD

Ophthalmology
4.5 (15)
Accepting new patients
29 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Bryan Phillips, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Oak Park, IL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago and is affiliated with Edward Hospital - Main Campus and West Suburban Medical Center.

Dr. Phillips works at West Suburban Eye Associates in Oak Park, IL with other offices in Bolingbrook, IL and Naperville, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Floaters, Visual Field Defects and Eye Infections along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    West Suburban Eye Associates LLC
    1 Erie Ct Ste 6140, Oak Park, IL 60302 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (708) 383-6200
    Phillips Eye Center
    718 S Weber Rd, Bolingbrook, IL 60490 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (630) 378-4799
    Phillips Eye Center
    720 Brom Ct Ste 205, Naperville, IL 60540 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (630) 378-4799

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Edward Hospital - Main Campus
  • West Suburban Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Floaters
Visual Field Defects
Eye Infections
Floaters
Visual Field Defects
Eye Infections

Floaters
  View other providers who treat Floaters
Visual Field Defects
Eye Infections
Bell's Palsy
Conjunctival Hemorrhage
Corneal Diseases
Keratitis
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy
Lazy Eye
  View other providers who treat Lazy Eye
Pterygium
Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens
B-Scan Ultrasound
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid
Benign Neoplasm of Eye
Blepharitis
Blindness
Blocked Tear Duct
Cataract
  View other providers who treat Cataract
Cataract Removal Surgery
Chalazion
Drusen
  View other providers who treat Drusen
Dry Eyes
  View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Ectropion of Eyelid
Exotropia
Eye Cancer
Eyelid Disorders
Eyelid Surgery
Farnsworth Lantern Test
Foreign Body Removal from Eye
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy
Glaucoma
  View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Glaucoma Surgery
Herpetic Keratitis
Iridocyclitis
Macular Edema
Macular Hole
Ocular Hypertension
Pinguecula
Removal of Foreign Body from External Eye
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear
Retinal Vein Occlusion
Senile Cataracts
Stye
  View other providers who treat Stye
Tear Duct Disorders
Trichiasis
Ultrasound, Eye
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis
Vision Screening
Vitreous Hemorrhage
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Blind Hypotensive Eye
Chorioretinal Scars
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration
Corneal Erosion
Corneal Ulcer
Diabetic Cataracts
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME)
Diplopia
  View other providers who treat Diplopia
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis)
Entropion
Esotropia
Eye Test
  View other providers who treat Eye Test
Headache
  View other providers who treat Headache
Hyphema
  View other providers who treat Hyphema
Keratoconus
Migraine
  View other providers who treat Migraine
Optic Neuritis
Paralytic Strabismus
Pterygium Surgery
Scleral Reinforcement Surgery
    Aetna
    Anthem
    Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
    Cigna
    Coventry Health Care of Illinois
    Coventry Health Care of Missouri
    First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    HAP Insurance
    HealthLink
    Humana
    MultiPlan
    Sagamore Health Network
    UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Feb 17, 2018
    I admit that most all doctors I have seen lately are good. But I was so impressed with Dr, Phillips I was looking for some way to reach him and say thanks. I had cataract surgery in California, many miles away. It was good, but I had double vision soon later. Dr. Phillips talked to me about prisms. While I knew about prisms a bit, I did not know they were available in glasses. He tested me, wrote a prescription, and now I can see normally again. What a joy!
    Ron Plachno in Aurora — Feb 17, 2018
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Bryan Phillips, MD

    Specialties
    Ophthalmology
    Years of Experience
    29 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    English
    NPI Number
    1114923497
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    Northwestern University Med Center
    Residency
    University Of Illinois Eye and Ear Infirmary
    Internship
    Louis A Weiss Memorial Hospital
    Medical Education
    University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Bryan Phillips, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Phillips is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Phillips has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Phillips has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Phillips has seen patients for Floaters, Visual Field Defects and Eye Infections, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Phillips on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    15 patients have reviewed Dr. Phillips. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Phillips.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Phillips, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Phillips appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

