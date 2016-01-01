See All Urologists in Houston, TX
Dr. Bryan Pham, MD

Urology
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Bryan Pham, MD is an Urology Specialist in Houston, TX. They graduated from CENTRAL TEXAS COLLEGE and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Pearland.

Dr. Pham works at Crescent Urology Institute in Houston, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Crescent Urology Institute
    1200 Binz St Ste 690, Houston, TX 77004 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 335-2518

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Houston Healthcare Pearland

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Bladder Function Test Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Bladder Scan Chevron Icon
Bacteriuria Screening Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infection Screening Chevron Icon
Dipstick Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Exam (DRE) Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
STD Screening Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
Uroflowmetry Chevron Icon
Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen) Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Genitourinary Tract Infections in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
Urethral Dilation Chevron Icon
Urethral Stricture Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
    About Dr. Bryan Pham, MD

    • Urology
    • English
    • 1154702033
    Medical Education
    • CENTRAL TEXAS COLLEGE
