Super Profile

Dr. Bryan Perkins, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
4.5 (18)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Bryan Perkins, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Indianapolis, IN. They completed their residency with Roanoke Memorial Hospital

Dr. Perkins works at SOUTHSIDE OB-GYN INC in Indianapolis, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Endometriosis, Uterine Fibroids and Adenomyosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Southside OBGYN
    8051 S Emerson Ave Ste 400, Indianapolis, IN 46237 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (317) 865-3600

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Franciscan Health Indianapolis

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Endometriosis
Uterine Fibroids
Adenomyosis
Endometriosis
Uterine Fibroids
Adenomyosis

Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Cervicitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
HPV (Human Papillomavirus) Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Mastodynia Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Tubo-Ovarian Abscess Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Breast Pain Chevron Icon
Breech Position Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Ectopic Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring Chevron Icon
Genitourinary Tract Infections in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hemorrhage from Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
High Risk Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Complicating Pregnancy, Childbirth and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Intrauterine Growth Restriction Chevron Icon
Maternal Anemia Chevron Icon
Menstrual Migraine Chevron Icon
Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Multiple Gestation Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Preeclampsia Chevron Icon
Pregestational Diabetes Mellitus Chevron Icon
Rectovaginal Fistula Chevron Icon
Sexual Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Chevron Icon
Urinary-Genital Tract Fistula, Female Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Accepted Insurance Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Centene
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • MultiPlan
    • Private HealthCare Systems
    • Sagamore Health Network
    • Saint Francis Health Network
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellPoint

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 18 ratings
    Patient Ratings (18)
    5 Star
    (15)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Dec 21, 2020
    This office is absolutely great & Dr. Bryan Perkins is the greatest in my opinin! He is so very kind and caring to his patients! He listens to you and explains everything thoroughly and makes you feel very comfortable and at ease! I honestly cannot imagine ever going to someone else! He has been my OBGYN for over 25 years now. He delivered my youngest daughter and all 3 of my grandchildren!!! He now is my youngest daughter's OBGYN!!!
    Jennifer Fonseca — Dec 21, 2020
    About Dr. Bryan Perkins, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1346236551
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Roanoke Memorial Hospital
    Undergraduate School
    • Bob Jones Univeristy
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Bryan Perkins, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Perkins is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Perkins has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Perkins has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Perkins works at SOUTHSIDE OB-GYN INC in Indianapolis, IN. View the full address on Dr. Perkins’s profile.

    Dr. Perkins has seen patients for Endometriosis, Uterine Fibroids and Adenomyosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Perkins on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    18 patients have reviewed Dr. Perkins. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Perkins.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Perkins, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Perkins appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

