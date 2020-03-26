Dr. Bryan Parry, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Parry is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bryan Parry, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Bryan Parry, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Rockledge, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Pennsylvania State University College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Cape Canaveral Hospital, Palm Bay Hospital and Viera Hospital.
Dr. Parry works at
Suntree Orthopedics6525 3rd St Ste 302, Rockledge, FL 32955 Directions (321) 241-1144Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Cape Canaveral Hospital
- Palm Bay Hospital
- Viera Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr. Parry is a great doctor. He always listens and works with to come up with a plan of action. I recently had knee surgery and I was very pleased with the outcome.
About Dr. Bryan Parry, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1548272529
Education & Certifications
- Hamot Med Ctr
- York Hosp Pa
- Pennsylvania State University College Of Medicine
- UNIVERSITY OF TAMPA
Dr. Parry has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Parry accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Parry has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Parry has seen patients for Joint Pain, Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Osteoarthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Parry on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
48 patients have reviewed Dr. Parry. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Parry.
