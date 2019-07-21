Overview

Dr. Bryan Parrent, MD is a Bariatric Surgery Specialist in Bryan, TX. They completed their fellowship with American College Of Surgeons



Dr. Parrent works at CHI St Joseph Health General Surgery - Brazos Surgical Group in Bryan, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Intestinal Obstruction, Port Placements or Replacements and Cholecystitis and Gallstones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

