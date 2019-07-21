See All Bariatric / Gastric Bypass Surgeons in Bryan, TX
Dr. Bryan Parrent, MD

Bariatric Surgery
5 (22)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Bryan Parrent, MD is a Bariatric Surgery Specialist in Bryan, TX. They completed their fellowship with American College Of Surgeons

Dr. Parrent works at CHI St Joseph Health General Surgery - Brazos Surgical Group in Bryan, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Intestinal Obstruction, Port Placements or Replacements and Cholecystitis and Gallstones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    CHI St Joseph Health General Surgery - Brazos Surgical Group
    2700 E 29th St Ste 310, Bryan, TX 77802

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Intestinal Obstruction
Port Placements or Replacements
Cholecystitis and Gallstones
Intestinal Obstruction
Port Placements or Replacements
Cholecystitis and Gallstones

Treatment frequency



Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal Fissure Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal Fistula Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Biliary Atresia Chevron Icon
Biliary Drainage Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Breast Lump Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Cholangiocarcinoma Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Destruction of Anal Tumor Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Empyema Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Fistula Chevron Icon
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Lobular Carconima Chevron Icon
Megacolon Chevron Icon
Mesenteric Lymphadenitis Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Pyloric Stenosis Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews

4.8
Average provider rating
Based on 22 ratings
Patient Ratings (22)
5 Star
(21)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
Jul 21, 2019
He was very understanding when I went in for my Inguinal hernia surgery he explained it very well and when it I was getting ready to go for surgery he came in himself and said that my surgery was going to a little late because their was an emergency and that had to come first I thought that was very sweet of him to do that cause most surgeon's wouldn't do that and when I my gall bladder surgery he explained how he would do the surgery which impressed me and my mom. I love that mom. I would reccomend Dr. Parrent to any one.
Kristi Nabors — Jul 21, 2019
About Dr. Bryan Parrent, MD

  Bariatric Surgery
  English
  Male
  1730299876
Education & Certifications

  American College Of Surgeons
  Baylor University Medical Center
Hospital Affiliations

  • St. Joseph Health Regional Hospital - Bryan, TX

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Bryan Parrent, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Parrent is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Parrent has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Parrent has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Parrent works at CHI St Joseph Health General Surgery - Brazos Surgical Group in Bryan, TX. View the full address on Dr. Parrent’s profile.

Dr. Parrent has seen patients for Intestinal Obstruction, Port Placements or Replacements and Cholecystitis and Gallstones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Parrent on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

22 patients have reviewed Dr. Parrent. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Parrent.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Parrent, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Parrent appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

