Dr. Bryan Palmer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Palmer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bryan Palmer, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Bryan Palmer, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Ogden, UT. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from Ohio State University College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Ogden Regional Medical Center and Mckay Dee Hospital.
Dr. Palmer works at
Locations
-
1
Mt. Ogden Surgery Center4364 Washington Blvd, Ogden, UT 84403 Directions (435) 264-5985Wednesday9:00am - 4:30pm
-
2
Ogden Clinic - Women's Center - McKay4403 Harrison Blvd Ste 4650, Ogden, UT 84403 Directions (435) 264-5986Monday9:00am - 8:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday7:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Ogden Regional Medical Center
- Mckay Dee Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Altius Health Plans
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- LifeWise
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- MultiPlan
- ODS Health Plan
- Premera Blue Cross
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Palmer?
Truly a wonderful doctor! He always takes time to ask if you have questions and is very down to earth. He was wonderful with our first baby's birth and we are seeing him again for our second. Highly reccommended!
About Dr. Bryan Palmer, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 15 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1730338161
Education & Certifications
- Riverside Methodist Hospital-Ohio
- Ohio State University College Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Palmer has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Palmer accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Palmer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Palmer works at
Dr. Palmer speaks Spanish.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Palmer. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Palmer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Palmer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Palmer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.