Dr. Bryan Oslin, MD
Dr. Bryan Oslin, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Nashville, TN. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from VANDERBILT UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Saint Thomas West Hospital and Tristar Centennial Medical Center.
Oslin Plastic Surgery Pllc4230 Harding Pike Ste 101, Nashville, TN 37205 Directions (615) 234-3223
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Thomas West Hospital
- Tristar Centennial Medical Center
If you are seeking outstanding results, ceaseless professionalism, genuine concern and care, and the utmost credibility, Dr. Oslin is the plastic surgeon for you. Dr. Oslin is incredibly knowledgeable and answers all questions and responds to all statements diligently. It is still hard for me to fathom how great of an experience I had after choosing Oslin Plastic Surgery. I can not recommend a more stellar plastic surgeon than Dr. Oslin.
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 35 years of experience
- English
- U Ala Birmingham Hosp
- Vanderbilt U-Affl Hosp
- VANDERBILT UNIV SCH OF MED
- Furman University
