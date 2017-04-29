See All Neurosurgeons in Lakewood, CA
Overview

Dr. Bryan Chang-Seok Oh, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Lakewood, CA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Stanford University and is affiliated with Kaweah Health Medical Center.

Dr. Chang-Seok Oh works at FCPP Lakewood Multi Specialty in Lakewood, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    FCPP Lakewood Multi Specialty
    3650 South St Ste 404, Lakewood, CA 90712 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (562) 232-3910

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Kaweah Health Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Low Back Pain
Traumatic Brain Injury
Spinal Stenosis
Low Back Pain
Traumatic Brain Injury
Spinal Stenosis

Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 1 Chevron Icon
Chiari's Deformity Chevron Icon
Epidural Lysis of Adhesions (LOA) Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Neurostimulation Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
    Apr 29, 2017
    I felt it was important to recognize all the help and support I've gotten from the staff, particularly in reference to Dessiree Carter. I recently moved to Newport Beach after a stint of pro hockey and had serious back pain stemming from my playing days. Workers comp was a major hassle but Dessy took it upon herself to handle my case and deal with the adjuster on her own. While the pain still exists, her hard work and proactiveness have made my life significantly easier and less stressful. TY
    Matthew Lindblad in Costa Mesa, CA — Apr 29, 2017
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Bryan Chang-Seok Oh, MD

    • Neurosurgery
    • 21 years of experience
    • English
    • 1639355472
    Education & Certifications

    • Spine Surgery
    • Stanford University
    • Neurosurgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Bryan Chang-Seok Oh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chang-Seok Oh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Chang-Seok Oh has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Chang-Seok Oh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Chang-Seok Oh works at FCPP Lakewood Multi Specialty in Lakewood, CA. View the full address on Dr. Chang-Seok Oh’s profile.

    38 patients have reviewed Dr. Chang-Seok Oh. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chang-Seok Oh.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chang-Seok Oh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chang-Seok Oh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

