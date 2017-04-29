Dr. Bryan Chang-Seok Oh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chang-Seok Oh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bryan Chang-Seok Oh, MD
Overview
Dr. Bryan Chang-Seok Oh, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Lakewood, CA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Stanford University and is affiliated with Kaweah Health Medical Center.
Locations
FCPP Lakewood Multi Specialty3650 South St Ste 404, Lakewood, CA 90712 Directions (562) 232-3910
Hospital Affiliations
- Kaweah Health Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I felt it was important to recognize all the help and support I've gotten from the staff, particularly in reference to Dessiree Carter. I recently moved to Newport Beach after a stint of pro hockey and had serious back pain stemming from my playing days. Workers comp was a major hassle but Dessy took it upon herself to handle my case and deal with the adjuster on her own. While the pain still exists, her hard work and proactiveness have made my life significantly easier and less stressful. TY
About Dr. Bryan Chang-Seok Oh, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1639355472
Education & Certifications
- Spine Surgery
- Stanford University
- Neurosurgery
Dr. Chang-Seok Oh has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chang-Seok Oh accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chang-Seok Oh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
38 patients have reviewed Dr. Chang-Seok Oh. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chang-Seok Oh.
