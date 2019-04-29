Dr. Murphy has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bryan Murphy, MD
Overview
Dr. Bryan Murphy, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Louisville, KY. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF LOUISVILLE and is affiliated with Baptist Health La Grange, Baptist Health Louisville, Norton Hospital and Uofl Health Jewish Hospital.
Locations
-
1
Stanley S Chmiel Psc4003 Kresge Way Ste 227, Louisville, KY 40207 Directions (502) 893-3342
-
2
Baptist Eastpoint-clinical Laboratory2400 Eastpoint Pkwy, Louisville, KY 40223 Directions (502) 893-3342
-
3
Madonna Ringswald DO Psc1031 New Moody Ln Ste 301, La Grange, KY 40031 Directions (502) 893-3342
-
4
Norton Children's Hospital231 E Chestnut St, Louisville, KY 40202 Directions (502) 629-0000Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Health La Grange
- Baptist Health Louisville
- Norton Hospital
- Uofl Health Jewish Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Very caring and gentle with my 8 month old. He came highly recommended and now I know why!
About Dr. Bryan Murphy, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1619977519
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF LOUISVILLE
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Dr. Murphy accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Murphy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Murphy has seen patients for Outer Ear Infection, Chronic Sinusitis and Sinusitis, and more.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Murphy. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Murphy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Murphy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.