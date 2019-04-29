Overview

Dr. Bryan Murphy, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Louisville, KY. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF LOUISVILLE and is affiliated with Baptist Health La Grange, Baptist Health Louisville, Norton Hospital and Uofl Health Jewish Hospital.



Dr. Murphy works at Louisville Family Ent in Louisville, KY with other offices in La Grange, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Outer Ear Infection, Chronic Sinusitis and Sinusitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.