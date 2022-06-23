Overview

Dr. Bryan Monson, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Logan, UT. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from TUFTS UNIV SCH OF MED|Tufts University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Timpanogos Regional Hospital and Mountain View Hospital.



Dr. Monson works at Logan Eye Institute in Logan, UT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.