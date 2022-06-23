See All Ophthalmologists in Logan, UT
Dr. Bryan Monson, MD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Bryan Monson, MD

Ophthalmology
4.5 (67)
Accepting new patients
16 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Bryan Monson, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Logan, UT. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from TUFTS UNIV SCH OF MED|Tufts University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Timpanogos Regional Hospital and Mountain View Hospital.

Dr. Monson works at Logan Eye Institute in Logan, UT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Logan Eye Institute
    810 S 100 W, Logan, UT 84321 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (435) 254-5722

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Timpanogos Regional Hospital
  • Mountain View Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
B-Scan Ultrasound
Farnsworth Lantern Test
Vision Screening
B-Scan Ultrasound
Farnsworth Lantern Test
Vision Screening

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Cataract Removal Surgery Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Diabetic Cataracts Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Acquired Coloboma Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Cataract Surgery Complications Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Contact Lens Fitting Services Chevron Icon
Contact Lens Treatment Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Corneal Erosion Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disorders of Globe Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Esotropia Chevron Icon
Excision of Chalazion Chevron Icon
Exotropia Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Disease Chevron Icon
Eye Surgery Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Eye Test
Floaters Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Floaters
Foreign Body Removal from Eye Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Herpetic Keratitis Chevron Icon
Hypertropia Chevron Icon
Hypotropia Chevron Icon
Intraocular Lens Implant Surgery Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
KAMRA™ Inlay Procedure Chevron Icon
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
Laser Surgery Chevron Icon
LASIK Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat LASIK
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lazy Eye
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Parasitic Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Photorefractive Keratectomy (PRK) Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Pterygium Surgery Chevron Icon
Refractive Surgery Chevron Icon
Retinal Cysts Chevron Icon
Retinoschisis Chevron Icon
Severe Myopia Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Visian Impantable Collamer Lens (ICL) Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
YAG Laser Capsulotomy Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • AARP
    • Admar
    • Aetna
    • Allegiance Health Plans
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • AmeriPlan
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Arizona Health Care Cost Containment System (AHCCCS)
    • Arizona Medical Network
    • Avesis
    • Banner Health
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Mexico
    • Blue Cross of Idaho
    • Bridgeway Health Solutions
    • Care 1st Health Plan
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Caremore Medical Group
    • CHAMPVA
    • ChoiceCare Network
    • Cigna
    • Comprehensive Medical and Dental Program (CMDP)
    • CopperPoint Mutual
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Fortified Provider Network
    • Galaxy Health Network
    • Gila River HealthCare
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Health Choice of Arizona
    • Health Net
    • Health Plan of Nevada
    • Healthcare Connect
    • HealthEOS
    • HealthSmart
    • HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
    • Humana
    • Indian Health Service
    • LifeWise
    • Lovelace Health Plan
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Maricopa Managed Care
    • Mayo Clinic
    • Mercy Care
    • Meritain Health
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • National Preferred Provider Network
    • Nationwide
    • Phoenix Health Plan
    • Pinal/Gila LTC
    • Preferred Medical Plan
    • Presbyterian Health Plan
    • Prime Health Services
    • Private HealthCare Systems
    • Pyramid Life
    • SCAN Health Plan
    • Sterling Life Insurance Company
    • Three Rivers Provider Network
    • Today's Options
    • Tricare
    • Triwest
    • United Health Plan
    • United Healthcare Community Plan
    • United Mine Workers Health & Retirement Fund
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • USA Managed Care Organization
    • Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield
    • Yavapai Long Term Care

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 67 ratings
    Patient Ratings (67)
    5 Star
    (59)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Monson?

    Jun 23, 2022
    I would travel near and far to experience the quality and quantity of care I received from Dr. Monson. He is not only genuine and humble but absolutely gifted at what he does. After losing vision in my right eye and finding out I had early cataracts he completely restored my vision (cataract removal, lens replacement, and LASIK to perfect it) being able to see better than I ever have my entire life and feeling like I was beyond cared for during every step and from every person are just a handful of the reasons I would recommend Dr. Monson to anyone. He is the best Dr I have ever had and I would continue to travel to see him because of the absolutely miraculous and absolutely breathtaking experience I had restoring my vision. Thank you to him and his entire team./
    Crysi Wilson — Jun 23, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Bryan Monson, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Bryan Monson, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Monson to family and friends

    Dr. Monson's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Monson

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Bryan Monson, MD.

    About Dr. Bryan Monson, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 16 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1598962482
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Moran Eye Center, University of Utah|The John Moran Eye Center
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • New England Eye Center at Tufts Medical Center|New England Eye Ctr/New England Med Ctr
    Residency
    Internship
    • Tufts Medical Center|Tufts NEMC
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • TUFTS UNIV SCH OF MED|Tufts University School Of Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Bryan Monson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Monson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Monson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Monson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    67 patients have reviewed Dr. Monson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Monson.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Monson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Monson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Bryan Monson, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.