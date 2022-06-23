Dr. Bryan Monson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Monson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bryan Monson, MD
Overview
Dr. Bryan Monson, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Logan, UT. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from TUFTS UNIV SCH OF MED|Tufts University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Timpanogos Regional Hospital and Mountain View Hospital.
Dr. Monson works at
Locations
-
1
Logan Eye Institute810 S 100 W, Logan, UT 84321 Directions (435) 254-5722
Hospital Affiliations
- Timpanogos Regional Hospital
- Mountain View Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- AARP
- Admar
- Aetna
- Allegiance Health Plans
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- AmeriPlan
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Arizona Health Care Cost Containment System (AHCCCS)
- Arizona Medical Network
- Avesis
- Banner Health
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Mexico
- Blue Cross of Idaho
- Bridgeway Health Solutions
- Care 1st Health Plan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Caremore Medical Group
- CHAMPVA
- ChoiceCare Network
- Cigna
- Comprehensive Medical and Dental Program (CMDP)
- CopperPoint Mutual
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Fortified Provider Network
- Galaxy Health Network
- Gila River HealthCare
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Health Choice of Arizona
- Health Net
- Health Plan of Nevada
- Healthcare Connect
- HealthEOS
- HealthSmart
- HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
- Humana
- Indian Health Service
- LifeWise
- Lovelace Health Plan
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Maricopa Managed Care
- Mayo Clinic
- Mercy Care
- Meritain Health
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- National Preferred Provider Network
- Nationwide
- Phoenix Health Plan
- Pinal/Gila LTC
- Preferred Medical Plan
- Presbyterian Health Plan
- Prime Health Services
- Private HealthCare Systems
- Pyramid Life
- SCAN Health Plan
- Sterling Life Insurance Company
- Three Rivers Provider Network
- Today's Options
- Tricare
- Triwest
- United Health Plan
- United Healthcare Community Plan
- United Mine Workers Health & Retirement Fund
- UnitedHealthCare
- USA Managed Care Organization
- Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield
- Yavapai Long Term Care
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Monson?
I would travel near and far to experience the quality and quantity of care I received from Dr. Monson. He is not only genuine and humble but absolutely gifted at what he does. After losing vision in my right eye and finding out I had early cataracts he completely restored my vision (cataract removal, lens replacement, and LASIK to perfect it) being able to see better than I ever have my entire life and feeling like I was beyond cared for during every step and from every person are just a handful of the reasons I would recommend Dr. Monson to anyone. He is the best Dr I have ever had and I would continue to travel to see him because of the absolutely miraculous and absolutely breathtaking experience I had restoring my vision. Thank you to him and his entire team./
About Dr. Bryan Monson, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1598962482
Education & Certifications
- Moran Eye Center, University of Utah|The John Moran Eye Center
- New England Eye Center at Tufts Medical Center|New England Eye Ctr/New England Med Ctr
- Tufts Medical Center|Tufts NEMC
- TUFTS UNIV SCH OF MED|Tufts University School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Monson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Monson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Monson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Monson works at
67 patients have reviewed Dr. Monson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Monson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Monson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Monson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.