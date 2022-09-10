Overview

Dr. Bryan Mills, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from A Einstein Col Med Yeshiva Univ and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare North Cypress, Houston Methodist Willowbrook Hospital and St. Luke's Health - The Vintage Hospital.



Dr. Mills works at Advanced Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine in Houston, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist, Osteoarthritis of Hands and Ganglion Cyst along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.