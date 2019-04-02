See All Internal Medicine Doctors in San Angelo, TX
Dr. Bryan Mejia, MD

Internal Medicine
4.5 (17)
Call for new patient details
16 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Bryan Mejia, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in San Angelo, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from ST. MATTHEWS UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Shannon Medical Center.

Dr. Mejia works at Shannon Medical Center in San Angelo, TX. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Shannon Clinic - Harris - Dermatology
    220 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (325) 481-2000
  2. 2
    Regional Employee Assistance Program Inc.
    2142 Sunset Dr, San Angelo, TX 76904 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (325) 481-2000
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 12:00pm
  3. 3
    Shannon Clinic Lakeview Lab
    2626 N Bryant Blvd, San Angelo, TX 76903 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (325) 658-1511
  4. 4
    Shannon Clinic Southwest
    4450 Sunset Dr, San Angelo, TX 76901 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (325) 481-2000

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Shannon Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Fungal Nail Infection
Symptomatic Menopause
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Fungal Nail Infection
Symptomatic Menopause

Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Fungal Nail Infection
Symptomatic Menopause
Abdominal Pain
Abnormal Thyroid
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage
Acne
Actinic Keratosis
Acute Bronchitis
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Acute Laryngitis
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Sinusitis
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
Adenomyosis
ADHD and-or ADD
Advance Directive End of Life Planning
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Allergic Rhinitis
Amniocentesis
Anal or Rectal Pain
Anemia
Animal Allergies
Anxiety
Arterial Blood Gas Test (ABG)
Arthritis
Arthritis of the Elbow
Arthritis of the Neck
Asthma
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
Ataxia
Atherosclerosis
Athlete's Foot
Atrophic Vaginitis
Back Pain
Bacteriuria Screening
Bedsores
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
Bladder Infection
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Breast Cancer Screening
Breast Pain
Breech Position
Bronchiectasis
Bronchitis
C-Section
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails
Canker Sore
Care Coordination for Complex Conditions and Procedures
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Cellulitis
Cervical Polyps
Cervicitis
Chest Pain
Chlamydia Infection Screening
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Pain
Chronic Pelvic Pain
Chronic Pharyngitis
Chronic Sinusitis
Cluster Headache
Colposcopy
Confusion
Constipation
Contact Dermatitis
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Cough
Cystic Fibrosis
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Dehydration
Dermatitis
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary
Diabetes Type 1
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Diarrhea
Difficulty With Walking
Dipstick Urinalysis
Diverticulitis, Intestinal
Dizziness
Dry Eyes
Dry Skin
Dyslipidemia
Dysphagia
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression)
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders)
Earwax Buildup
Ectopic Pregnancy
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Emphysema
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies
Endometriosis
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Enteritis
Esophagitis
Essential Tremor
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding
Familial Hypercholesterolemia
Fecal Occult Blood Test for Colorectal Cancer
Female Infertility
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring
Fetal Cardiac Screening
Fetal Ultrasound
Fever
Fibromyalgia
First Trimester Screening
Fluid Contrast Ultrasound
Folliculitis
Gait Abnormality
Gas-Bloat Syndrome
Gastritis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Genetic Screening for Breast Cancer
Genital Warts
Genitourinary Tract Infections in Pregnancy
Gestational Diabetes
Gonorrhea Infections
Gonorrhea Screening
Gout
Gynecologic Cancer Screening
Hair Loss
Headache
Heart Disease
Heart Palpitations
Hemorrhoids
Hepatitis B Virus Screening
Hernia
Herpes Simplex Infection
Herpes Simplex Screening
Hidradenitis
HIV Screening
HPV (Human Papillomavirus)
Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing
Hypercalcemia
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypertension Complicating Pregnancy, Childbirth and Postpartum
Hypogonadism
Hypokalemia
Hypotension
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
Hypothyroidism
Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic
Hysterectomy - Open
Hysteroscopy
Immunization Administration
In Vitro Fertilization
Infertility Evaluation
Insomnia
Irritable Bowel Syndrome
Itchy Skin
Joint Pain
Kidney Infection
Kidney Infection, Acute
Laryngitis
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow)
Leg and Foot Ulcers
Limb Cramp
Limb Pain
Limb Swelling
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Lipid Disorders
Liver Damage from Alcohol
Loss of Taste
Low Back Pain
Low Blood Oxygen Level
Lyme Disease
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders
Malaise and Fatigue
Malnutrition
Mammography
Maternal Anemia
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Menopause Evaluation and Treatment
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Migraine
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Muscle Weakness
Nail and Nail Bed Infection
Nasopharyngitis
Nausea
Newborn Metabolic Screening
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia)
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders
Nuchal Translucency Screening Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Oophorectomy Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Phenylketonuria Screening Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
Preeclampsia Chevron Icon
Pregestational Diabetes Mellitus Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Non-Stress Test Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Rh Incompatibility Screening Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sleep-Related Leg Cramp Chevron Icon
STD Screening Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Urinary Hesitancy Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urine Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Delivery and VBAC Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Vaginosis Screening Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 17 ratings
    Patient Ratings (17)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Apr 02, 2019
    the staff is terrible tho never gets refills called in, I have to call for results of tests, they just don't do their job they stand around and talk a lot
    — Apr 02, 2019
    Photo: Dr. Bryan Mejia, MD
    About Dr. Bryan Mejia, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 16 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1114107828
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • ST. MATTHEWS UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mejia has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Mejia has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Mejia works at Shannon Medical Center in San Angelo, TX. View the full address on Dr. Mejia’s profile.

    17 patients have reviewed Dr. Mejia. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mejia.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mejia, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mejia appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Primary Care
