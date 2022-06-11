Dr. Bryan McKenzie, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McKenzie is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bryan McKenzie, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Bryan McKenzie, MD is an Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery Specialist in Fairfax, VA. They graduated from Johns Hopkins University and is affiliated with Reston Hospital Center and Inova Fairfax Hospital.
Dr. McKenzie works at
Locations
Otolaryngology Associates PC3801 University Dr Ste 300, Fairfax, VA 22030 Directions (571) 470-7723Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Reston Hospital Center
- Inova Fairfax Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
I received outstanding professional service from Dr. McKenzie. My appointment and in office process at the Fair Oaks facility was equally impressive.
About Dr. Bryan McKenzie, MD
- Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
- English
Education & Certifications
- Johns Hopkins University
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. McKenzie has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. McKenzie accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McKenzie has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. McKenzie has seen patients for Perforated Eardrum, Cholesteatoma and Outer Ear Infection, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. McKenzie on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. McKenzie. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McKenzie.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McKenzie, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McKenzie appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.