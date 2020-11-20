See All Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinologists in Tampa, FL
Dr. Bryan McIver, MD

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
4.5 (24)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Dr. Bryan McIver, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Tampa, FL. They completed their fellowship with Mayo Fdn Med Ed Rsch

Dr. McIver works at H Lee Moffitt Cancer Center in Tampa, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Thyroid Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Urology of Virginia Pllc
    12902 Usf Magnolia Dr, Tampa, FL 33612 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (813) 745-4673

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Moffitt Cancer Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Thyroid Cancer
Dynamic Endocrine Function Test
Thyroid Nodule Evaluation
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Dynamic Endocrine Function Test Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Evaluation Chevron Icon
ACTH (Cosyntropin) Stimulation Test Chevron Icon
Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Screening Chevron Icon
Dexamethasone Suppression Test Chevron Icon
Diabetes Counseling Chevron Icon
Diabetes Screening Chevron Icon
Diabetic Evaluation Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Oral Glucose Tolerance Test Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Thyroid Scan Chevron Icon
Thyroid Screening Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Thyroid Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Water Deprivation Test Chevron Icon
Thyroid Biopsy Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
Thyroid Fine Needle Aspiration Biopsy Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • CoreSource
    • First Choice Health
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • MVP Health Care
    • NGS CoreSource
    • Principal Life
    • Thrivent Financial
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare
    • WellPoint

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 24 ratings
    Patient Ratings (24)
    5 Star
    (20)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Nov 20, 2020
    I have been under Dr McIver’s treatment since he first arrived at Moffitt after leaving the Mayo Clinic. He’s overseen two of my surgeries and a round of radiation treatment. I have been seeing him every six months for I believe five or six years and I could not ask for a more empathetic, and intelligent physician to oversee my care. If you are seeking the best of the best for thyroid based cancer, there is no one else I could recommend more highly than Dr McIver.
    SW — Nov 20, 2020
    About Dr. Bryan McIver, MD

    • Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
    • English
    • 1316911738
    Education & Certifications

    • Mayo Fdn Med Ed Rsch
    • Edinburgh Royal Infirm
    • Edinburgh U
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Bryan McIver, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McIver is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. McIver has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. McIver has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. McIver works at H Lee Moffitt Cancer Center in Tampa, FL. View the full address on Dr. McIver’s profile.

    Dr. McIver has seen patients for Thyroid Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. McIver on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    24 patients have reviewed Dr. McIver. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McIver.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McIver, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McIver appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

