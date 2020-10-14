Dr. Bryan McIntosh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McIntosh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bryan McIntosh, MD
Overview
Dr. Bryan McIntosh, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Bellevue, WA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Saint Louis University School of Medicine.
Locations
Bryan C. McIntosh, MD12301 NE 10th Pl Ste 101, Bellevue, WA 98005 Directions (425) 420-2663
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Four years ago I had a double mastectomy top surgery, and later a revision. Even now I remember his name to recommend others who need surgery. He was kind, understanding, and walked me through and I was very comfortable.
About Dr. Bryan McIntosh, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 21 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Nassau University Medical Center
- Hospital Of St. Raphael
- Saint Louis University School of Medicine
- Plastic Surgery
Dr. McIntosh has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. McIntosh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. McIntosh. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McIntosh.
