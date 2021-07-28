Overview

Dr. Bryan McCluer, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Hickory, NC. They completed their residency with University of South Alabama Medical Center



Dr. McCluer works at Frye Regional Medical Center ORS in Hickory, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Cholecystitis and Gallstones, Gallstones and Umbilical Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.