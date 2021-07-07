Dr. Bryan Mayol, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mayol is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bryan Mayol, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Bryan Mayol, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Carmel, IN. They completed their residency with Ball Mem Hospital
Dr. Mayol works at
Locations
Iu Health Physicians Orthopedics & Sports Medicine (illinois Street Suite 515)11725 Illinois St Ste 515, Carmel, IN 46032 Directions (317) 944-9400Monday7:00am - 5:00pmTuesday7:00am - 5:00pmWednesday7:00am - 5:00pmThursday7:00am - 5:00pmFriday7:00am - 5:00pm
Saxony Office13100 E 136th St Ste 2000, Fishers, IN 46037 Directions (317) 944-9400Monday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Indiana University Health North Hospital
- IU Health Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. was very professional but personable. My MRI showed another tear in my meniscus however, also osteoarthritis and inflammation. Rather than immediately have meniscus repair he recommended a Cortizone injection to be followed by a series of three other injections. However, this did not address the issue as we had hoped and I will be seeing another physician in the office regarding a repair of the meniscus.
About Dr. Bryan Mayol, MD
- Sports Medicine
- English
NPI: 1669484333
Education & Certifications
- Ball Mem Hospital
- Sports Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mayol has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mayol accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mayol has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Mayol. The overall rating for this provider is 2.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mayol.
