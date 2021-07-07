See All Sports Medicine Doctors in Carmel, IN
Dr. Bryan Mayol, MD

Sports Medicine
2.0 (12)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Bryan Mayol, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Carmel, IN. They completed their residency with Ball Mem Hospital

Dr. Mayol works at IU Health Physicians in Carmel, IN with other offices in Fishers, IN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Iu Health Physicians Orthopedics & Sports Medicine (illinois Street Suite 515)
    11725 Illinois St Ste 515, Carmel, IN 46032 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (317) 944-9400
    Monday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Saxony Office
    13100 E 136th St Ste 2000, Fishers, IN 46037 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (317) 944-9400
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Indiana University Health North Hospital
  • IU Health Methodist Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Musculoskeletal Function Test
Rotator Cuff Tendinosis
Wrist Sprain or Strain
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Sagamore Health Network

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (9)
    Sue Hoffman — Jul 07, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Bryan Mayol, MD

    Specialties
    • Sports Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1669484333
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Ball Mem Hospital
    Board Certifications
    • Sports Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Bryan Mayol, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mayol is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Mayol has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Mayol has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Mayol. The overall rating for this provider is 2.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mayol.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mayol, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mayol appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

