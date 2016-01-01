Dr. Martin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bryan Martin, DO
Dr. Bryan Martin, DO is a Cardiology Specialist in Wilkes Barre, PA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Geisinger Community Medical Center and Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center.
Geisinger Heart Institute1000 E Mountain Dr, Wilkes Barre, PA 18711 Directions (570) 808-6020
Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center50 Roosevelt Ter, Wilkes Barre, PA 18702 Directions (570) 808-5890
Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center114 Lt Michael Cleary Dr, Dallas, PA 18612 Directions (570) 703-2020
Geisinger Pittston Radiology A Service of Gwv42 N Main St, Pittston, PA 18640 Directions (570) 654-0880
- Geisinger Community Medical Center
- Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Geisinger Health Plan
- MultiPlan
- Cardiology
- 16 years of experience
- English
- Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine
