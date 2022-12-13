See All Podiatrists in New York, NY
Dr. Bryan Markinson, DPM

Podiatry
3.5 (12)
Accepting new patients
42 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Bryan Markinson, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Podiatry, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Hospital.

Dr. Markinson works at New York Eye and Ear Infirmary of Mount Sinai in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    IBD Center
    17 E 102nd St, New York, NY 10029 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Foot Fracture
Plantar Fasciitis
Hammer Toe
Foot Fracture
Plantar Fasciitis
Hammer Toe

Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Repair Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    Ratings & Reviews

    3.7
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (3)
    About Dr. Bryan Markinson, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    Years of Experience
    • 42 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Gender
    • Male
    NPI Number
    • 1184681777
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • NEW YORK COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
    Medical Education

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Mount Sinai Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Bryan Markinson, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Markinson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Markinson has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Markinson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Markinson works at New York Eye and Ear Infirmary of Mount Sinai in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Markinson’s profile.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Markinson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Markinson.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Markinson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Markinson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Primary Care
