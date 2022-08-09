See All Vascular Neurologists in Dayton, OH
Dr. Bryan Ludwig, MD

Vascular Neurology
4.9 (34)
Accepting new patients
20 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Bryan Ludwig, MD is a Vascular Neurology Specialist in Dayton, OH. They specialize in Vascular Neurology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Miami Valley Hospital North, Miami Valley Hospital South, Upper Valley Medical Center, Atrium Medical Center and Miami Valley Hospital.

Dr. Ludwig works at Clinical Neuroscience Institute in Dayton, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Clinical Neuroscience Institute at Miami Valley Hospital
    30 E Apple St Ste 5254, Dayton, OH 45409 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:30pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Miami Valley Hospital North
  • Miami Valley Hospital South
  • Upper Valley Medical Center
  • Atrium Medical Center
  • Miami Valley Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Brain Aneurysm
Brain Aneurysm Embolization
Embolization of Tumor
Brain Aneurysm
Brain Aneurysm Embolization
Embolization of Tumor

Treatment frequency



Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Embolization Chevron Icon
Embolization of Tumor Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • HealthSmart
    • Humana
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Ohio Health Choice
    • Paramount
    • Tricare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 34 ratings
    Patient Ratings (34)
    5 Star
    (32)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Aug 09, 2022
    Dr Ludwig is very personable and thorough in explaining exam results.
    — Aug 09, 2022
    About Dr. Bryan Ludwig, MD

    Specialties
    • Vascular Neurology
    Specialties
    20 years of experience
    • 20 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    English
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    1184771032
    • 1184771032
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • UNIVERSITY OF IOWA HOSPITALS AND CLINICS
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Vanderbilt University Medical Center
    Residency
    Internship
    • Vanderbilt University Medical Center
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Bryan Ludwig, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ludwig is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ludwig has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ludwig has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ludwig works at Clinical Neuroscience Institute in Dayton, OH. View the full address on Dr. Ludwig’s profile.

    34 patients have reviewed Dr. Ludwig. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ludwig.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ludwig, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ludwig appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

