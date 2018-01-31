Dr. Bryan Lucenta, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lucenta is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bryan Lucenta, MD
Overview
Dr. Bryan Lucenta, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Muskogee, OK. They specialize in Cardiology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from University of Texas Medical Branch and is affiliated with Saint Francis Hospital and Saint Francis Hospital Muskogee.

Locations
Saint Francis Hospital Muskogee300 Rockefeller Dr, Muskogee, OK 74401 Directions (918) 682-5501
Warren Clinic Cardiology - Muskogee Xavier Building101 Rockefeller Dr Ste 100, Muskogee, OK 74401 Directions (918) 683-1831
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Francis Hospital
- Saint Francis Hospital Muskogee
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Community Care Network
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Lucenta, his wife and Sherry, are amazing. When I first began see him over 5 years or so ago now I was a walking dead man. With the right medications, stent placement and God I'm still here.
About Dr. Bryan Lucenta, MD
- Cardiology
- 41 years of experience
- English, French
Education & Certifications
- Louisiana State University School of Medicine in Shreveport
- University of Oklahoma, Health Sciences
- University of Texas Medical Branch
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
