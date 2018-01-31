Overview

Dr. Bryan Lucenta, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Muskogee, OK. They specialize in Cardiology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from University of Texas Medical Branch and is affiliated with Saint Francis Hospital and Saint Francis Hospital Muskogee.



Dr. Lucenta works at Saint Francis Cancer Center - Muskogee - Muskogee, OK in Muskogee, OK. They frequently treat conditions like Sinus Bradycardia, Chest Pain and Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.