Dr. Bryan Lowery, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lowery is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bryan Lowery, MD
Overview
Dr. Bryan Lowery, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Frisco, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from U Of Tx Southwestern Med Sch At Dallas and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Frisco, Methodist McKinney Hospital and Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Allen.
Dr. Lowery works at
Locations
-
1
Solomon Clinic of Plastic Surgery5575 Warren Pkwy Ste 305, Frisco, TX 75034 Directions (214) 234-0277Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Frisco
- Methodist McKinney Hospital
- Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Allen
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Humana Health Plan of Texas
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lowery?
Best Dr I have ever had... Listens and is very helpful and knowledgeable.
About Dr. Bryan Lowery, MD
- Family Medicine
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1730153628
Education & Certifications
- West Suburban Hospital Fam Med
- U Of Tx Southwestern Med Sch At Dallas
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lowery has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lowery accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lowery has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lowery works at
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Lowery. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lowery.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lowery, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lowery appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.